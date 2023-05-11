LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — The United States Postal Service didn’t respond to Rep. Russell Fry’s (R-SC) letter asking for updates on the Longs Post Office by his requested deadline, according to a spokesperson.

Fry wanted a response by May 5 to a letter dated April 20 sent to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. The letter asked for a written response detailing the United States Postal Service’s plans to rebuild the Post Office, which burned down in June 2021.

“After the fire in June 2021, customers were originally directed to the post office located in North Myrtle Beach while service was suspended,” the letter states. “In August 2021, a mobile unit was opened to assist customers but offered reduced hours of operation. My constituents in Longs, SC have lacked access to a fully operational post office for almost two years.”

The letter references a statement sent by the USPS to News13 in July 2022, stating repairs are expected to be completed in early 2023, barring weather or other unexpected delays.

News13 has reached out to officials numerous times since the fire for more details about what caused the fire and updates on the repairs. Officials have not provided any updates, and on multiple occasions sent a basic statement that didn’t address our questions.

The last response revied by News13 was in January from a USPS spokesperson. The statement said “We regret the delay, but progress is being made to restore the facility.”