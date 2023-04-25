LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — Congressman Russell Fry sent a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for answers about why the Longs Post Office, which was destroyed in a fire in June 2021, still hasn’t been rebuilt.

The letter, dated April 20, but tweeted by Fry on Tuesday, asks for a written response detailing the United States Postal Service’s plans to rebuild the Post Office. Fry wants to know the status of the reconstruction, an estimated date of completion, and reasons for the delay.

“Since the beginning of my term in Congress, I have heard many concerns from my constituents who rely on the services provided at this location,” the letter reads.

“After the fire in June 2021, customers were originally directed to the post office located in North Myrtle Beach while service was suspended,” the letter states. “In August 2021, a mobile unit was opened to assist customers but offered reduced hours of operation. My constituents in Longs, SC have lacked access to a fully operational post office for almost two years.”

The letter references a statement sent by the USPS to News13 in July 2022, stating repairs are expected to be completed in early 2023, barring weather or other unexpected delays.

News13 has reached out to officials numerous times since the fire for more details about what caused the fire and updates on the repairs. Officials have not provided any updates, and on multiple occasions sent a basic statement that didn’t address our questions.

The last response revied by News13 was in January from a USPS spokesperson. The statement said “We regret the delay, but progress is being made to restore the facility.”

Fry wants a response from the agency by May 5.

“The USPS promised to replace the town of Longs’ post office by early 2023,” Fry tweeted. “They failed to deliver on this promise.”

“The people of Longs deserve to know why USPS has failed to move a single blade of grass on the property where the new post office should already be built,” Fry said in a follow-up tweet.

