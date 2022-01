LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — One person suffered a life-threatening injury and another person was arrested Sunday afternoon in a shooting near Longs, according to Horry County police.

It happened about 1 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 9 and Pine Needle Drive near Longs, HCPD said in a social-media post.

Police said there is “no known threat to the community associated with this incident.” No other information was immediately available.

