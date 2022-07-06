LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — The U.S. Postal Service hopes to reopen a post office in Longs that was destroyed in a fire last year by early 2023.

In a statement to News13, the USPS said repairs are expected to be completed in early 2023, barring weather or other unexpected delays.

A cause of the fire is still under investigation. News13 reached out to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for an update on the investigation in late May. As of Wednesday afternoon, we have not received an update after numerous inquiries.

A Mobile Retail Unit has been on site since August 2021 and is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays so community members can still conduct the same business that could be done inside the post office, according to the USPS.

“The patience of our customers and employees is appreciated during the ongoing effort to successfully resolve this situation,” a statement from the USPS reads.

Crews were called June 25, 2021, to the post office at 50 Highway 9 East near Highway 905, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The Loris Fire Department also responded to help battle the blaze.