HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle crashed into a creek in the Longs area on Wednesday afternoon, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened along E. Highway 9 near Buck Creek, HCFR said. Crews were dispatched at 1:21 p.m.

Horry County Fire Rescue / Facebook

There were no injuries reported, HCFR said.

HCFR’s dive team is working to remove the vehicle from the water. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.