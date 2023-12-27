HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle crashed into a creek in the Longs area on Wednesday afternoon, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
It happened along E. Highway 9 near Buck Creek, HCFR said. Crews were dispatched at 1:21 p.m.
There were no injuries reported, HCFR said.
HCFR’s dive team is working to remove the vehicle from the water. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
