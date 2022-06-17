LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — A man charged with neglecting animals is also accused of hiding a murder suspect, according to warrants.

Darryl Bellamy, 33, of Longs, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on June 9 on seven charges related to animal neglect. He was released the next day, according to jail records.

More than 30 animals were seized as part of the neglect investigation, which led to the temporary shutdown of the Horry County Animal Care Center earlier this month, according to authorities.

Bellamy allegedly helped hide Nasirea Grate, who was wanted for murder. After going to Grate’s house, police talked to Bellamy, who said that another person was inside the house, and that he hadn’t seen Grate in several days, according to warrants. He didn’t allow officers inside, then went on to enter and exit the home multiple times. After an hour, he surrendered to law enforcement.

While on scene, officers saw five malnourished dogs on chains. The dogs were infested with fleas and had skin diseases.

Grate is one of three people who have been charged in connection to the murders of Kalik Conn, 19, of Longs, and 20-year-old Jeremiah Dicker, of Columbia. Another person was also injured.

Dajon Malik, 18, of Conway, along with 19-year-old Grate, of Longs, and 17-year-old Todd Allen Fry, Jr., of Conway, have been charged in connection to the case. Dajon and Nasirea Grate are facing two counts of murder. Fry is facing one count of murder, along with being an accessory before the fact to a felony.