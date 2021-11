HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Longtime Horry County auditor Lois Eargle has died, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

Eargle served as auditor from 1993-2021. She was also the first woman in Horry County to run for state legislature. She served four terms on the House of Representatives.

Horry County sheriff Phillip Thompson said online that Eargle was “A true Christian who loved helping people. She was always smiling and will be deeply missed.”