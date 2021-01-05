Longtime Horry County Schools administrator dies

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A longtime Horry County Schools administrator has died, according to district spokesperson Lisa Bourcier.

Ronnie Burgess was an Assistant Principal at Carolina Forest High School. He was 57.

Burgess was previously principal at Myrtle Beach High School, St. James High School, and AAST, according to the district.

“We are deeply saddened about the recent passing of Mr. Ronnie Burgess, an Assistant Principal at Carolina Forest High School,” the district said in a statement. “Mr. Burgess was a long-time administrator with HCS, having previously served as Principal of Myrtle Beach High School, St. James High School, and AAST. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, and the HCS school community. He will be deeply missed.”

A cause of death has not been released.