Loris Bog-Off Festival gets approval from SC Dept of Commerce

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — The Loris Bog-Off Festival received approval from the SC Department of Commerce to have the festival this year.

According to the festival’s Facebook page, the festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Loris.

The Loris Chamber of Commerce will have CDC guidelines in place during the festival. Details will be shared in the coming weeks, according to the Facebook post.

Applications for vendors and those who want to participate in the Chicken Bog Cooking Contest can call the chamber at 843-756-6030 or visit the Loris Chamber of Commerce website.