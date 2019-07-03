Loris City administrator resigns

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Loris’ city administrator has resigned, according to Mayor Todd Harrelson.

Harrelson told News13 City Administrator Damon Kempski sent in a resignation letter on Monday, effective Tuesday.

Harrelson said Kempski resigned to focus more on family, and the city is looking to find and interim city administrator as soon as possible.

“It has been my pleasure working for the citizens of our great town and I wish you only success in the future,” said Kempski’s letter to Harrelson.

