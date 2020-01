LORIS, SC (WBTW) – According to the Loris Fire Department, 2019 was the busiest year on record.

The Loris Fire Department says they responded to 1,262 incidents in 2019. That is up from 1,232 incidents in 2018 and 1,177 in 2017.

Loris Fire Department says they to be the busiest all volunteer fire department in the state for 2020.