Loris Fire Dept. Assistant Chief passes away

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Loris Fire Department Assistant Chief, and life member, Larry Hickman has died, the department announced Tuesday.

Hickman served Loris and Northern Horry County since 1965, the department said. Hickman was inactive for several months after a decline in health.

Hickman spent the last several weeks in McLeod Florence and died Tuesday afternoon, the department said.

Plans will be figured out later this week. The department would like to thank Hickman for his decades of service, and asks for people to keep his family and the fire department in their thoughts and prayers.

Neighboring agencies will be assisting over the next few days.