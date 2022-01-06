Loris gets grant to put officer in elementary school

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Loris will use a $85,883 grant to place a school resource officer at Loris Elementary School, according to Chief Gary Buley.

Buley said the grant will pay for the officer’s salary, along with any needed equipment for the position. Buley said he’s already begun the process to ask for funds to continue the grant to next year.

The grant requires the department to have someone in that position by March.

“Building a relationship with our kids is important and I believe that starts at an early age,” Buley told News13. “So we are not only going into the school to protect the children and staff but to build relationships and let the kids know we are out here to protect them and make them feel safe.”

He said that while high schools have school resource officers, it needs to start with elementary schools. It hopes to implement the DARE program in the school, as well.