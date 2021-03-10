Loris High School to return to 5-day, in-person learning

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Loris High School will return to 5-day, in-person learning, according to Horry County Schools.

The district announced Wednesday that Loris High School students will return beginning March 17. This does not affect students enrolled in virtual learning.

The announcement means all of the Green Sea Floyds, North Myrtle Beach, and Loris attendance areas are returning to five-day, in-person learning.

The district hopes to have plexiglass installed in all classrooms by the end of March.