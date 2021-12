LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A Loris man who was riding in a wheelchair scooter died Saturday after being hit by a car, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

Kenneth Hatsell, 53, was riding a wheelchair scooter in the 200 block of North Highway 701 in Loris, according to Fowler. Hatsell died at about 6:40 p.m. at McLeod Loris due to head injuries.

No other information was immediately available. The Loris Police Department is investigating.