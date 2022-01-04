Loris moves forward with plans for rec center complex expansion

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) – The city of Loris is moving forward with plans to expand its recreation center complex.

Mayor Todd Harrelson told News13 that leaders discussed the project Monday night during the city’s regular council meeting. The meeting agenda included a review of the purchase of the Heniford property in order to expand the property by 38 acres. Council voted to move forward with the plans.

The current Loris Sports Complex at Heniford Field, located near Highway 9 Business and Heritage Road, has five fields that can be used for either baseball or softball, a concession stand, two restroom facilities, a playground and picnic areas.

Harrelson said plans for expansion would include additional sports fields and a walking trail. He provided a draft of the expansion plans, though he said the plans are likely to change.

Draft of rec center complex expansion plans (Courtesy: City of Loris)

Harrelson said the project has dual benefits because it not only provides more recreation space for residents but would also provide flood relief in the area.

City leaders are hopeful for a March closing date for the plans. Count on News13 for updates.