LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Loris police are looking for the driver of a silver Dodge pickup in connection with a pair of hit-and-run crashes.

The incidents happened Sunday evening near the hospital in Loris, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 843-756-4000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays or after hours at 843-248-1520, or to email pdinfo@cityofloris.org. You can remain anonymous.

