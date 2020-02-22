LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Police in Loris are warning business owners of counterfeit bills they say are circulating around the city.
The department says to especially be on the lookout for low bills because they are often not checked as much.
A Facebook post from the department says one business was hit with counterfeit funds three times in a single day.
Loris police say they are doing everything they can to get to the bottom of the source.
Latest Headlines
- Candidates plan South Carolina campaign stops ahead of primary
- Loris PD warns of counterfeit bills circulating city
- WATCH LIVE: Nevada Democratic Caucus 2020
- ‘Slow down:’ HCPD patrols Intracoastal as water levels remain high
- Helicopter pilot in Bryant crash had FAA violation in 2015