Loris PD warns of counterfeit bills circulating city

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Police in Loris are warning business owners of counterfeit bills they say are circulating around the city.

The department says to especially be on the lookout for low bills because they are often not checked as much.

A Facebook post from the department says one business was hit with counterfeit funds three times in a single day.

Loris police say they are doing everything they can to get to the bottom of the source.

