LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A person died Monday evening after law enforcement responded to the Loris area in reference to a shooting, according to officials.

The incident happened at 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angelwood Drive, the report reads.

When officers arrived at the scene, several people were standing on Bordertowne Drive where the victim was found laying on the ground, officers said. The victim was not breathing.

The victim was identified as Emmanuel Hippolite, 42, of Loris, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Hippolite died of at least one gunshot wound.

EMS announced that the victim was dead when they arrived on the scene, according to responding officers.

No additional information was immediately available.

