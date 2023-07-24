LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Loris, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were dispatched at about 7:35 p.m., HCFR said. The fire happened in the 3000 block of Live Oak Drive.

HCFR said they were assisting the Loris Fire Department and that the fire is under control.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation.