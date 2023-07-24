LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Loris, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Crews were dispatched at about 7:35 p.m., HCFR said. The fire happened in the 3000 block of Live Oak Drive.
HCFR said they were assisting the Loris Fire Department and that the fire is under control.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
The cause of the fire will be under investigation.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here