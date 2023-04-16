HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ten people were displaced after a house fire Saturday night in Loris, according to the American Red Cross.
The fire happened at about 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Daisy Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The 10 people displaced will be provided financial assistance from the Red Cross.
No injuries were reported, according to HCFR.
