LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Loris police have two people in custody in connection to a shooting last month.

Jamarriyon Shyhed Boykin, 18, has been charged with five counts of attempted murder, along with the possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Tarrianna Corbrashia Richburg, 21, faces five counts of attempted murder.

The shooting happened on July 15 in the area of Cox Road and Helena Drive, according to arrest warrants. Boykin is accused of shooting at multiple people with the intent to kill them.

Richburg then drove him away from the scene, according to warrants. Victims identified both suspects in a photo line-up. Police previously released footage of the suspects.

Four victims told police they were getting lunch when they saw Boykin and Richburg following them in a vehicle, according to warrants. Boykin then shot at them at least three times.