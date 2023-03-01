HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Horry County assisted living facilities owned by the same parent company are in jeopardy of being shut down by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, according to documents obtained by News13.

State officials have revoked the license of the Oaks of Loris after investigators uncovered numerous health and patient-safety violations, according to documents.

The owners of the Oaks of Loris on Watson Heritage Road also failed to complete a “correct and complete renewal application before it expired on Dec. 31, documents from DHEC.

DHEC sent Partners in Hope, which also operates Inlet Oaks Assisted Living Community in Murrells Inlet, a license renewal notice in September but got no response, the documents showed. Then, in early January, DHEC sent the company a late-fee notice along with a telephone reminder explaining the licensing requirements.

The company submitted an application on Jan. 11, but it was incomplete, the documents showed. DHEC then asked the company to provide “requested background checks and submit payment for the appropriate fees.”

DHEC received a late-fee payment from the company but as of Feb. 3 the company had not provided the documentation requested by DHEC, the documents showed.

DHEC first found violations at the 60-bed Oaks of Loris facility in February 2022 while conducting “three complaint investigations,” according to the documents. At that time, investigators found numerous alleged violations, including:

seven bottles of unattended medications at the front desk

strong urine-like odors in the rooms of multiple residents

roach-like insects under the sink and on the wall of a resident’s room

feces-like substances “splattered across the floors” in bathrooms shared by residents

hampers with soil clothing that were not covered

used bar soap stored on countertops (communal use of bar soap is prohibited)

Multiple inspections later in the year, showed many more violations, according to the documents. Included among them were:

Resident rooms being used a storage areas

a sprinkler head obstructed by a light fixture

a main laundry door propped open

missing door handles

holes in the ceilings in several residents’ rooms

uncovered lighting fixtures

flies, gnats and roaches in the rooms of multiple residents

soiled linen and clothing in the rooms of multiple residents

unsecured oxygen tanks

evidence of someone smoking in nonsmoking areas

noncompliant adapters or extension cords

blankets hung over windows where there were no blinds

a delayed egress in the courtyard that failed to open

rooms without mattress protectors, sheets and pillowcases

slow water drainage

broken doorknobs and furniture doors

brown water stains on the ceiling

chipped paint on the walls

holes in a wall and ceiling

a rusted shower drain

a dismantled air conditioning unit

live and dead flies and other dead insects

a strong odor of tobacco and urine

stained carpet

a black mold-like substance on carpet

a green mold-like substance on a pillow and mattress

feces on a toilet

heavy dust on an AC unit

the fire alarm system indicating “trouble”

residents’ room temperatures “outside of the required limits.”

After each inspection, the documents showed that DHEC asked the company for a “plan of correction,” but often those documents were provided in an “untimely” manner.

Other allegations included in the documents indicate that the facility:

failed to document a criminal background check for an employee

failed to employ a licensed administrator and failed to document required training for employees

failed to notify DHEC within 10 days of the appointment of a new administrator

failed to maintain monthly observation notes for residents

failed to document TB tests for residents upon admission

stored discontinued medications with current medications

failed to keep its kitchen in compliance with regulations

failed to maintain fire suppression systems

failed to keep the facility “free of vermin and/or offensive odors”

failed to properly designate smoking areas

failed to keep egress areas clear of instructions.

Inlet Oaks did have some cited violations between January 2021 and January 2023, but DHEC said those were not a factor in not renewing the license.

The company filed Requests for Final Review to appeal both decisions, which stays the actions during the appeals process, according to DHEC. The DHEC board has 60 days to make a decision whether to grant the appeals.

News13 has attempted to contact the company for comment and is waiting to hear back.