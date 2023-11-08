LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Loris has a new mayor after unofficial results from Tuesday’s election showed Michael Suggs defeating incumbent Todd Harrelson.

Harrelson said naturally, he was upset by the results, but is excited for his new chapter serving on the Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments board of trustees. He said there, he can continue to not only help the people of Loris, but more communities in the area.

The mayoral race was a rematch of the 2019 race between Suggs and Harrelson, with Harrelson securing the victory by 60 votes. This time, Suggs — an attorney and city council member, won with 263 votes to Harrelson’s 238.

Harrelson said in his four years in office, some of his biggest accomplishments included turning Loris into a Christmas town during December, helping reduce flooding and most importantly, trying to bring more tourism to the city.

“Sports tourism has turned out to be one of the best things Loris has ever done. I’m very proud of that,” he said. “We got 38 acres that we purchased to build a brand-new Redfield and a new gymnasium. [We] purchased the old high school property to clean it up and make something really nice there. We’ve got a lot of accomplishments and made some history.”

The votes will be certified on Thursday at 10 a.m. If nothing changes, Harrelson’s last day in office will be Dec. 31.

Harrelson said he hopes Suggs and city council will continue to advance the sports tourism projects along with the other improvements he made to Loris during his time in office.

News13 reached out to Suggs for an interview on Wednesday, but did not hear back.