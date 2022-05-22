LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Serious injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a tree and caught fire Sunday afternoon on Highway 19 in the Loris area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR, which was dispatched at 12:40 p.m., said the crash happened near 10729 West Highway 19. The crash blocked traffic while first responders worked at the scene, and people have been asked to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Count on News13 for updates.