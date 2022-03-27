LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A home in Loris was heavily damaged by fire early Sunday afternoon, but no one was injured, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 12:52 p.m. to the fire in the 1000 block of Ferrell Road. The Loris Fire Department assisted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.