HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were hurt and someone was thrown from their vehicle in a two-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 554 and Cleveland Drive near Loris, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR said the two people hurt were taken to the hospital and that traffic is blocked at this time.
Crews were dispatched at about 3:05 p.m., HCFR said. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating
