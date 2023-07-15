LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) – Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Highway 930 and N. Highway 701 near Loris because of a two-vehicle crash that involved entrapment and an overturned vehicle.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue Facebook, five people were taken to the hospital with injuries and lanes of traffic are blocked.

Dispatchers were dispatched at 4:57 p.m. and South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating, and Loris Fire Department assisted in the call.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area for delays and for the safety of those on the scene.

