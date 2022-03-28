HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews returned to the site of a large wildfire in the Loris area that began spreading again Monday afternoon after being contained over the weekend, according to Horry County Fire rescue.

Windy conditions caused the 400-acre fire in the Watts Road area to jump over fire breaks and began spreading again, HCFR said in a Facebook post.

The Loris Fire Department and the South Carolina Forestry Commission are working to protect “any potentially threatened structures, moving toward containment,” HCFR said.

HCFR, which was dispatched at 3:47 p.m. Monday, said it is using a drone to get a better view of the fire and track its movement.

No injuries have been reported. Smoke is expected to remain in the area until the winds die down or the area receives a significant amount of rain.

HCFR was initially dispatched at 2:50 p.m. Saturday to the fire, which covered about 10 acres. However, dry, windy conditions fueled the fire and it grew to more than 400 acres overnight and into Sunday before crews were able to get it contained.