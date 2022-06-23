LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A company that specializes in distributing food to Hispanic and Latino restaurants plans to create 71 new jobs when it expands in Horry County, according to an announcement Thursday from Gov. Henry McMaster’s office.

“Carolina Food Service of Loris has been an asset to our area for more than a decade,” Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said in the written announcement. “We are proud of their success and trust in our area. The expansion of Carolina Food Service proves that our area has the business climate, workforce, infrastructure, community support and belief in our leaders to be successful in Horry County. Today, we celebrate with Carolina Food Service and look forward to being a part of their growth. On behalf of the county council and all partners involved, we congratulate Carolina Food Service of Loris and look forward to many more exciting things to come!”

Carolina Food Service will invest $3.7 million in the area, according to the announcement. The company provides food in North and South Carolina, including products such as meat, condiments and spices.

The company plans to buy nine additional acres to add 20,000 square feet to its existing location in Loris Commerce Park, according to the announcement. It has received a $100,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant for construction.