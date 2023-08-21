LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Loris City Council will hold a special meeting Monday night, and one of the topics of discussion will be whether or not to give control of its elections to Horry County.

City administrator Clay Young told News13 in July that Loris City Council voted to give Horry County control of its elections back in May, but they still had to pass an intergovernmental agreement before it could go into effect.

Young said city council first approved it in a special meeting on July 24, and there will be a second reading for the ordinance at Monday’s meeting. If it passes, it will go into effect in November when mayor Todd Harrelson is up for re-election as well as three city council seats.

Young also said that if the ordinance passes, Horry County would handle everything about the city’s elections — from running the polls, counting results and handling runoff elections or appeals. The only thing the city would handle would be candidates’ filing fees.

Monday’s meeting is set for 6 p.m.

Count on News13 for updates.