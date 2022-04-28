HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Loris man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman, according to a police report and warrants obtained by News13.

Adgrain Cornelius Jackson, 45, of Loris, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct and giving false information to law enforcement.

Jackson allegedly broke into the victim’s home on April 3 after the victim told him not to enter, according to police. He then allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.

He’s also accused of giving a false name and date of birth to an officer during a follow-up investigation, according to warrants.

Jackson is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond as of Thursday afternoon.

Due to the nature of this case, no other details will be released.