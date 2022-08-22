LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A Loris man was arrested earlier this month after a child reported two years ago that he had sexually assaulted them, according to police reports.

James Arthur Davis, 45, has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He was booked on Aug. 4 into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and released on the same day on a $3,500 bond.

Davis is accused of sexually assaulting the child between Dec. 1 2013 and Dec. 31, 2014, according to warrants. An arrest warrant was issued for him in April 2020.

The alleged crime was reported to police in February 2020, according to an incident report, after a person stated that the child couldn’t sleep or concentrate, and was having nightmares. The child then told the person who reported the crime that she had been sexually assaulted.