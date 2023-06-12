HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Loris man was sentenced Monday to manslaughter in connection with a deadly shooting in May 2021, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Stephon Johnson, 28, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and an unrelated assault and battery charge before the start of his trial, the solicitor’s office said.

The plea was negotiated, so Johnson was sentenced to 25 years in prison on the manslaughter charge suspended to 12 years in prison and five years of probation once he is released, according to the solicitor’s office.

He was also sentenced to 10 years in prison for the assault charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

The assault charge stemmed from 2020, while the manslaughter charge stemmed from the deadly shooting near Cox Road and Cannon Street in Loris, according to the solicitor’s office. The shooting took the life of Shaquan Cox, 20.