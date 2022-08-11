LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 28-year-old Loris man will spend life in prison after being found guilty of a 2018 murder, according to an announcement Thursday afternoon from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Tyshawn Brown and Heath Reaves Jr. are accused of murder and other charges in the death of Charles Edward Durant II, who was shot to death on April 24, 2018 in Loris.

Brown was convicted Wednesday. He will spend life in prison for the murder charge, and was sentenced to the maximum of 30 years for the attempted murder charge.

Authorities said a vehicle pulled up at the corner of Church and Spring streets and that shots were fired at a truck in which Durant and his girlfriend were riding. Durant’s girlfriend was also hurt in the shooting.

Richardson said that Brown shot Durant because Durant refused to be part of the Blood street gang, which Brown belonged to.

Reaves was arrested in May 2018 by U.S. marshals in Philadelphia, while Brown was not taken into custody until Feb. 2020, nearly two years after the shooting.



Tuesday, the jury heard from several Horry County police detectives and investigators who recounted what they saw when they first arrived on the scene. The jury also watched surveillance videos from an Exxon gas station in Loris of the two vehicles involved in the incident. They viewed crime scene photos and they also heard a witness account of the shooting.