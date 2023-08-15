LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused of assaulting a Loris police officer in July was arrested early Tuesday morning during a traffic stop, police said on Facebook.

Dustin East, 36, is charged with assault while resisting arrest/assault on a police officer; possession with intent to deliver heroin and methamphetamine; and damage to real property, according to online booking records for the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. He is being held on bonds totaling $31,000.

