LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Loris police arrested a “dangerous” man accused of threatening his girlfriend and killing her dog, according to a Facebook post.

Michael Casey Griffin, 32, was arrested at his home Monday without incident and was transported to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center where he remains, according to the post.

Griffin was charged with ill treatment of animals, second-degree domestic violence, and violation of probation. His bond was set at $9,500 according to online booking records.