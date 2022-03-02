LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 45-year-old man is back behind bars after Loris police arrested him for the second time in a month on multiple drug and gun charges, jail records show.

Photo: Loris Police Department

Police arrested Antwan Chestnut of Loris Tuesday after a traffic stop and charged him with being a felon in possession of a handgun; unlawful carrying of a handgun; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines; possession with intent to deliver cocaine; and unlawful possession of narcotics.

Police announced his arrest Wednesday in a Facebook post but did not provide any additional details. He is in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

According to jail records, Chestnut was released from custody on bond on Feb. 2 after Loris police arrested him a day earlier on multiple charges, including driving on the wrong side of the road; simple possession of marijuana; driving on a suspended license; malicious injury to personal property; possession of cocaine; manufacturing and distribution of ice, crank and crack cocaine; manufacturing and distribution of narcotics; failure to stop for a blue light; and possession of firearms and ammunition.

No information was immediately available about the circumstances of that arrest.

