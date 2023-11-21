LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Loris police are looking for a “dangerous” man accused of threatening his girlfriend and killing her dog, according to a Facebook post.
Michael Casey Griffin, 32, is wanted on second-degree criminal domestic violence and cruelty to animals resulting in death charges, police said. He was last seen driving a white, older model Chevrolet truck.
Police ask anyone who sees Griffin to call 911.
