LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Loris police are asking for the public’s help finding two suspects after a shooting on Friday.

Police released surveillance images of one of the suspects and a car believed to have been involved in what police called an “attempted murder incident.”

No additional information about the shooting was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-756-4000.





Images courtesy of Loris Police Department

Count on News13 for updates.