LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) – Loris police are asking the public’s help to locate a man who was accused of assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Dustin Williams East is also wanted for malicious damage to property, possession with intent to distribute heroin, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Police added that East is known to frequent gas stations and grocery stores in Loris.

The public is warned to not approach East in public, but to call 911.

Count on News13 for updates.