LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities in Horry County arrested a wanted person on Friday, according to Loris police.

The arrest by Loris police, Horry County police and members of a U.S. Marshal’s task force resulted in a large police presence near Bellamy Street by Presbyterian Church.

Police have not provided information about why the person was wanted but said there is no threat to the community.

Count on News13 for updates.