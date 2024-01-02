LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot multiple times with his own gun early Sunday night in Loris after trying to break up a fight between another man and a woman, police said.

The suspected shooter, Joseph Tobias Thomas, 31, was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder, domestic violence and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. He is being held without bond at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. in the area of Bryant and Main streets, according to a police report. A Loris police officer dispatched to the area saw a silver van stopped in the roadway and heard two people arguing.

The officer then saw Thomas fire multiple shots at the van with the victim inside before Thomas fled into a nearby residence, the report said. Several officers then set up a perimeter around the home and began using a PA system to “call the suspect out of the residence.”

A short time later, an Horry County police special operations team entered the home but was unable to find Thomas, the report said. It’s unclear when and where Thomas was arrested, but he was not booked into the jail until Monday afternoon.

During the investigation, the victim told authorities that the incident began when he saw Thomas and a woman arguing in the roadway while he was on his way into town to get some food, the report said. According to a warrant, Thomas hit the woman on the right side of her head and pushed her into the roadway, and the incident was captured on security cameras.

The victim said that when he tried to help the woman Thomas acted like he was going to pull out a gun, the report said. That’s when the victim said he pulled out his own gun and Thomas took it away from him and shot him in the arm and chest and stomach area.

The man was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, but there was no information immediately available about his condition.

Authorities recovered a gun believed to have been used in the shooting in some woods behind the residence that Thomas ran into, the report said.