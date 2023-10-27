LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 29-year-old man was arrested Thursday and accused of making a July bomb threat at a warehouse in Loris where he formerly worked and later sending additional threatening text messages to an employee, police said.

Daniel Aaron Ledford is charged with threatening to kill, injure or intimidate an individual or destroy property with a bomb and unlawful communication using a telephone, according to J. Reuben Long Detention online records. He posted a $25,000 bond and was released.

According to arrest warrants obtained by News13, Ledford sent a text to the warehouse on July 7 saying that there was a bomb in a package at the warehouse at 4615 Broad St., which is the address for KRS Plastics.

A bomb squad was notified and met Loris police at the warehouse to conduct a search, the warrants said. The squad included dogs from Horry County police, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, North Myrtle Beach police and Myrtle Beach police. No explosives were found.

Then, on Sept. 30, Ledford allegedly sent another text threatening to kill someone at the warehouse, the warrants said. The text contained emojis of an explosion and bombs.

Ledford allegedly continued to harass the person and use profanity via multiple text messages, including one that included a picture of a firearm, the warrants said. He was identified after authorities obtained search warrants and used subscriber information from a VOIP Pinger account that was used to communicate the threats.

* * *