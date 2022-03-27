HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are looking for a man who allegedly pointed a weapon at people on Saturday.

The incident happened on Dempsey Drive near Loris, HCPD said Sunday morning in a Facebook post that includes surveillance photos of the man.

Photo courtesy Horry County Police Department

The man is believed to have been driving a 2008-2012 silver Ford F-150 four-door pickup truck that has tinted windows and chrome side steps.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity, his location or the pickup is asked to call police at 843-248-1520.