LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — An autopsy is planned after a decomposed body was found Monday afternoon behind a grocery store in Loris, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said.

Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said foul play is not suspected but that more information needs to be collected because “the body was in an advanced state of decomposition.”

The body was found at about 4:20 p.m. behind the Food Lion at 305 Highway 701, Willard said.

No additional information was immediately available.