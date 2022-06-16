LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A now-former Loris High School volunteer baseball coach will spend no time in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to an announcement Thursday afternoon from the Fifteenth Circuit Judical Court.

Ronnie Barton, 44, of Loris, was sentenced by Judge Steven John to eight years in prison, suspended to probation. Barton must also register as a sex offender.

Barron was accused of being in an “inappropriate relationship” with a 17-year-old high school student at the school.