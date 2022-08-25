HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police have charged a man in connection with 2020 Loris area shooting, according to a police report and warrant obtained by News13.

Carl Lee Green Jr., 21, of Loris, was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder.

On Oct. 30, 2020, Green allegedly shot a person in the leg on Paddock Road in the Loris area, according to the documents. The victim told police he was shot while walking home.

Green is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $25,000 bond as of Thursday afternoon, according to online booking records.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available.