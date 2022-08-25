LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A Loris woman is accused of setting fire to curtains at a home she’s renting and fighting officers who then tried to arrest her for arson, according to a police report obtained by News13.

Monique Danielle Johnson, 40, of Loris, was arrested and charged with second-degree arson and resisting arrest. Johnson is a tenant at the home on Highway 66 where she allegedly lit the curtains on fire.

The home filled with smoke and the curtains were burned along with the window and wall area, according to the report.

Johnson is accused of becoming irate with the officers who went into a bedroom to talk to her and arrest her for arson, according to the report. She wrestled with the officers, causing everyone to fall into a piece of furniture.

Police said glass fell from the furniture and cut Johnson in the leg, according to the report. When officers tried to take her to a police car, she became “dead weight” and refused to cooperate.

Johnson is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $21,000 bond as of Thursday evening, according to online booking records.