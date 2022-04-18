LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Serious injuries were reported after a single-vehicle crash late Monday morning in the Loris area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 11:25 a.m. to the area of Highway 67 and Bluegrass Road. As of about 1 p.m., HCFR said traffic was expected to be blocked for an extended amount of time.

No additional information was immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Count on News13 for updates.