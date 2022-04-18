LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Serious injuries were reported after a single-vehicle crash late Monday morning in the Loris area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR was dispatched at 11:25 a.m. to the area of Highway 67 and Bluegrass Road. As of about 1 p.m., HCFR said traffic was expected to be blocked for an extended amount of time.
No additional information was immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
